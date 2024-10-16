Top 10 African countries where work-life balance thrives

Across the African continent, work patterns vary due to cultural, economic, and policy influences. While a 40-hour workweek is standard in many regions, working 49 hours or more indicates a strong commitment.

Attention is drawn to African countries where employed individuals have the shortest working hours, detailing average hours and the percentage of the workforce in extended hours.

Shorter workweeks promote a healthier work-life balance, improving employee well-being and productivity. They also reduce the risk of physical ailments related to long hours, such as cardiovascular issues and chronic fatigue, which is crucial in regions with limited healthcare access.

Additionally, shorter hours can alleviate stress, lowering the risk of anxiety and depression linked to demanding schedules.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), here are the top 10 countries in Africa with the shortest working hours

1. Rwanda

Rwanda ranks first for the shortest working hours in Africa, with employed individuals averaging 30.4 hours per week. Only 12% of the workforce works 49 hours or more.

2. Somalia

Somalia records an average of 31.4 hours per week for employed persons. Approximately 10% of workers in Somalia exceed the 49-hour threshold.

3. Ethiopia

Ethiopia follows closely with an average of 31.9 working hours per week. Here, 15% of the employed population works 49 hours or more.

4. Madagascar

Madagascar has an average of 34.5 working hours per week, with only 10% of employed individuals working 49 hours or more.

5. Democratic Republic of Congo

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the average working hours per week amount to 36.3. Approximately 15% of the workforce engages in extended hours, indicating that most work less than 49 hours.

6. Mozambique

Mozambique averages 36.4 hours per week among its employed individuals. Here, 19% work 49 hours or more.

7. Comoros

Comoros reports an average of 37.8 hours per week, with 13% of the workforce working longer hours.

8. Ghana

Ghana averages 38.5 working hours per week, with 24% of employed persons exceeding the 49-hour mark. However, the majority of workers are engaged in less than 49 hours of work weekly.

9. Tanzania

The average working hours per week stand at 39.7 in Tanzania. About 28% of the workforce works 49 hours or more, meaning that the majority work less than 49 hours per week.

10. Niger

Rounding out the list, Niger also averages 39.7 working hours per week, with 29% of employed individuals working longer than 49 hours.

