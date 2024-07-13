Top 10 countries where workers are thriving most– Study

Work significantly influences our mental health and well-being, serving as both a source of stress and potential fulfilment, purpose, and happiness.

According to Gallup’s 2024 State of the Global Workplace report, 34% of survey respondents globally say they are “thriving” while 58% say they are “struggling.” Some 8% of those surveyed globally admit they are “suffering” at work.

The study assessed employees’ mental health and well-being based on their overall life evaluation, combining perceptions of current and future status.

It measured positive experiences such as thriving and enjoyment, alongside negative experiences like stress, anger, worry, sadness, and loneliness.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with the highest worker stress rate

According to the Gallup World Poll, conducted in 2023, data for this report was gathered from over 128,000 employed respondents across more than 160 countries and areas worldwide.

Here are the Top 10 countries where workers are thriving most, according to Gallup’s study

Finland

Finland where an impressive 83% of workers report thriving. Known for its high quality of life, excellent social welfare systems, and emphasis on work-life balance, Finland’s success in fostering thriving workers can be attributed to robust healthcare, education, and social services.

Denmark

Denmark follows closely with 77% of workers thriving. The Danish model prioritizes equality, social support, and a strong welfare state, ensuring that workers have access to healthcare, education, and family-friendly policies that promote both personal and professional fulfilment.

Read also: 10 countries in Africa with the lowest worker stress rate

Iceland

Iceland ranks third with 76% of workers thriving. Despite its small population, Iceland boasts strong economic stability, gender equality initiatives, and progressive workplace policies that contribute to high job satisfaction and well-being among workers.

Netherlands

The Netherlands secures the fourth spot with 71% of workers thriving. Known for its progressive labour laws, flexible working arrangements, and inclusive social policies, the Netherlands offers a conducive environment for career growth and personal development.

Read also: Top 10 countries attracting global relocation

Sweden

Sweden follows closely with 70% of workers thriving. Renowned for its generous parental leave policies, comprehensive healthcare, and commitment to sustainability, Sweden fosters a work culture that values employee well-being and productivity.

Israel

Surpassing many larger economies, Israel ranks sixth with 69% of workers thriving. Despite geopolitical challenges, Israel’s innovative economy, strong sense of community, and investment in technology contribute to high job satisfaction and economic resilience.

Read also: Top 10 best places to do business in the world in 2024

Norway

Norway secures the seventh position with 67% of workers thriving. With a wealth of natural resources and a strong social welfare system, Norway prioritizes equity, environmental sustainability, and work-life balance, making it an ideal place for workers to thrive.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica stands out as the only Central American nation in the top 10, with 62% of workers thriving. Known for its commitment to environmental conservation, stable democracy, and growing economy, Costa Rica offers a tranquil yet dynamic environment for professional growth.

Read also: Top 10 best European countries for remote work in 2024

Belgium

Belgium secures the ninth spot with 60% of workers thriving. As a hub of European politics and multiculturalism, Belgium’s focus on education, healthcare, and cultural diversity creates a supportive atmosphere for career advancement and personal fulfilment.

Australia

Rounding out the top 10 is Australia, where 60% of workers report thriving. With its thriving economy, emphasis on work-life balance, and multicultural society, Australia provides ample opportunities for professional development and a high quality of life.