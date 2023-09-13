Tonye Cole, Doherty to speak at King’s College anniversary

Tonye Cole, All Progressives Congress (APC)’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate in Rivers State; Funsho Doherty, Action Democratic Congress (ADC) gubernatorial candidate in Lagos State; Enyinnaya Abaribe, a senator, and former deputy governor of Abia State, are among persons to speak on the ‘pathway for the emergence of effective leaders in Nigeria’ at the 2023 King’s College Founders’ Day lecture in Lagos.

Other speakers at the event scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, 2023, include Etigwe Uwa, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) gubernatorial candidate Abia State, and Akin Rotimi, House of Representatives member who would discuss the theme; ‘Dismantling the barriers: Creating a pathway for the emergence of effective leaders in Nigeria.’

Olumide Akpata, chairman Kings Week planning committee told journalists in Lagos that the lecture was part of activities lined up to celebrate the 114th anniversary of King’s College, adding that the theme of the week-long celebration is in line with the college’s original mission to groom leaders for Nigeria.

According to him, the college will commence the 2023 Founders’ Day celebration with a first-of-its-kind virtual conference on Monday, September 18 where King’s College Old Boys would gather to discuss pertinent topics on the future of the school.

“The Monday event is scheduled to be followed by a ‘Back to School Day’ during which Old Boys would visit the school, take a tour, and commission projects and items donated to the college. This tour is expected to also serve as a State-Of-The-School assessment by Old Boys present,” he said.

Akpata further said that the King’s College Old Boys would also be introducing a careers day for younger old boys and 553 students of the college on Thursday, September 21, adding that the event is planned to focus on providing guidance and preparing the attendees for the future of work, especially with the emergence of unconventional professions.

Commenting on other activities, he said that Dave Umahi, minister of works, would be the guest speaker at a dinner hosted by the Old Boys on Saturday, September 23 at the Civic Centre Lagos.

Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, president of King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA), explained that “Kings Week is the high point of the Old Boys Association’s celebration every year. The Founder’s Day is in commemoration of the establishment of this college in 1909,” adding that the college started as an institution on September 20.