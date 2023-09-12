Tribunal affirms election of APC candidate for Kastina-Ala, Ukum/Logo

The National/State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Makurdi has upheld the election of Solomon Wombo of All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Kastina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency election of Benue.

Delivering the judgment on Monday, Justice Ory’zik Ikeorha, the chairman of the panel, said the petitioners, Richard Gbande and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), failed to prove their case.

Ikeorha said the 17 out of the 19 witnesses called by the petitioner filed their written addresses out of time and dismissed the same.

She said while some of the paragraphs of the petition were complaints on polling units, many others were generic and without basis.

Read also: Tribunal judgement exposes petitioners’ poor legal research, trial plan-Akindiya

“The reliefs sought are hereby refused, the petition stands dismissed in entirety, no order of cost,” she said.

INEC had declared Wombo as the winner of the February 25 election with 59,939 votes while Gbande came second with 39,414 votes.

Dissatisfied with the outcome Gbande and PDP dragged Wombo, APC and INEC before the tribunal challenging the declaration by INEC.

Read also: Tribunal sacks Jerry Gana’s son from House of Reps

The petitioners stated that the respondent did not score the majority of the lawful votes cast at the February, Kastina-Ala/Ukum/Logo Federal Constituency election

The petitioner also prayed the court to nullify the election in all the polling units with irregularities and declared him as the winner of the election or order for fresh poll.