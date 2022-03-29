Tony Elumelu wins TIME100 Impact Awards

Chairman, Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu has been honoured by Time as one of recipients of the TIME 100 impact awards. The award took place at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on March 28, 2022.

Though a recipient of various international awards for his selfless humanitarian activities, and support for business up-scaling for Africans in Africa, in his acceptance speech, he insisted that the world needs investment and opportunities more than ever before.

His Tony Elumelu Foundation, known for empowering African entrepreneurs and catalysing Africa’s development has been a strategic way of supporting Africans for the past 10 years.

Even though he has empowered 15,847 Young African entrepreneurs, 1,200,000 Africans supported on TEFCONNECT across 54 countries, he holds that more collaboration is still needed to help in this regard.

“We should pull resources together, we should commit now to help in any way possible in economically empowering others,” he said during his acceptance speech.

The need for this progressive way of thinking is key to why he was at Dubai to receive the award.

In his speech, Elumelu honoured the resilient Africans who are keen on supporting their societies. He underlined this by telling the story of his humble beginnings and how through hard work and focus he was able to birth the Tony Elumelu Foundation, which has so far supported over 15,000 young business owners around Africa with $5,000 each.

Tony not only creates opportunities through TEF. As Chair, United Bank of Africa, he helps to promote business growth in Africa by job creation and promotion of investment prospects.

At the award ceremony, he stated that he is convinced now more than ever before, that the world needs to prioritise humanity.