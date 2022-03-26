AGRA opens nomination for women agripreneur awards

AGRA has begun accepting nominations for the 2022 Women Agripreneur of the Year Awards (WAYA), which recognizes female entrepreneurs excelling in different segments of the agricultural value chain.

To qualify, entrepreneurs need to have an innovative product or service in the agriculture value chain with evidence of impact on their communities and countries.

Interested participants should visit the WAYA website and make their nomination, until May 31 in three categories: young female agripreneur; outstanding value-adding enterprise and female Ag tech innovator.

Winners will be announced at the AGRF Summit 2022, slated for 5-7 September in Kigali, each receiving a cash prize of $20,000.

Agnes Kalibata, AGRA’s president noted that the WAYA programme is part of the VALUE4HER initiative that aims to address constraints faced by women in accessing productive resources and business opportunities.

“Women provide up to 50percent of agricultural labour force, contribute up to 70percent of food production, and account for 80percent of food processors. They represent a crucial resource in agriculture and the rural economy through their roles as farmers, laborers, and entrepreneurs,” she said.

“However, they are faced with constraints limiting their full participation. AGRA’s interventions through the VALUE4HER initiativesare strengthening women’s agribusiness enterprises and increasing voice and urgency across Africa,” Kalibata added.

The VALUE4HERprogram is focused on increasing the performance of women agripreneurs by facilitating access to markets and trade, finance, and investments, as well as opportunities for tailored online and offline matchmaking activities, learning, networking, and global advocacy.

The 2021 WAYA inaugural award celebrated Hajia Salamatu, founder and executive director of WOFAN in Nigeria, Beatrice Nkatha Mmunyi, the founder and MD of Sorghum Pioneer Agencies in Kenya and Linda Kudakwashe Manyezathe, founding director of Food Masters South Africa.

Building on lessons from engaging with women agriprenuers across the continent, AGRA seeks to encourage countries to invest strategically in women’s development, strengthening the private sector enabling environment, and building evidence-based participatory processes that will advance inclusive and sustainable agriculture-led growth, resilience, and nutrition.

The VALUE4HER initiative presents an opportunity to deliver inclusive economic growth, jobs, and health to the African continent by supporting women agriprenuers across the continent.