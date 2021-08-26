Tokyo Paralympics: Nigeria records first win in table tennis

Nigeria’s Tajudeen Agunbiade has defeated Yi Qing Zhao of China 3-2 to a record first win in the table tennis event of the ongoing 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Agunbiade on Thursday defeated Yi Qing Zhao of China 3-2 (11-7 11-5 7-11 6-11 11-5 ) in Group B Class 9 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.

Isau Ogunkunle lost 3-2, Maxime Thomas of France, in their group Class 4. He lost 11-8 5-11 13-11 6-11 7-11 in a group F of e men’s Singles Class 4.

Olufemi Alabi lost 0-3 (9-11 8-11 6-11) to Joel Coughlan of Australia in a Class 10 Group C action.

Faith Obazuaye also lost 0-3 (6-11 5-11 9-11) to Xiaojing Zhao of China in women’s singles in class 10 Group C.

Ogunkunle Isau in his second game went on to lose 1-3 (7-11 7-11 11-7 9-11) to Mohammed Saleh in Egypt in class 4 Group C.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics which started on Aug. 24 is expected to Sept. 5.