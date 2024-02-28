Tinubu’s visit to Ondo: Akinterinwa raises alarm over attack on supporters

Ahead of the arrival of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Akure, the Ondo State capital, a campaign group, Wale Akinterinwa Organization, has raised the alarm of a plans by the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to unleash mayhem on its supporters in the state.

President Tinubu is expected to visit the Olowo of Owo, Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the leader of Afenifere group, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to commiserate with the good people of Ondo state over the death of former governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Read also: Ondo workers protest against economic hardship, high cost of living

The group alleged that Aiyedatiwa and his loyalists have perfected plans to attack its members both at Owo and Akure.

A statement by Segun Ajiboye, the spokesperson of the group, in Akure alleged that; “the Wale Akinterinwa (WA) Campaign structure is aware of plans by certain element acting for and on behalf of the Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to prevent members of our party and leaders who are not in his camp to receive Mr President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR today in Akure.

“This to us is the most undemocratic, disrespectful, unreasonable and disdainful attempt by any Chief executive in the anals of democracy in Nigeria.

“Ordinarily, we would not have responded, but based on intelligent report at our disposal that he and his supporters have perfected plans to unleash mayhem on our people both at Owo and Akure, it is necessary for us to bring this to the attention of peace loving Nigerians.

“The directive that no supporter or aspirants should come to the airport to welcome Mr President who is on a Private visit and not on State visit is a directive from ignorant minds in Alagbaka. It is a tradition that whenever the President visit any State, members of his party offer him their love and support by welcoming him in their droves. It does not matter whether it is election year or not.

“We reject affirmatively the directive that neither our leader, Wale Akinterinwa nor his supporters should come near the airport to welcome Mr. President. We further reject the assertion that the Governor is in charge of the President’s safety in Ondo State during this visit. It must also be put on record the the Airport is under Federal law supretended by FAAN. So, Mr Governor cannot give any order or lay claim to any powers he does not posses.

“The attempt by Aiyedatiwa and his henchmen to prevent, intimidate, harass, or threaten our supporters and party men will not work and will not be tolerated. For us in WA, we are already mobilised and ready to show solidarity, love and support to our leader, mentor and Commander in Chief both at Owo and Akure.

“We state without any ambiguity that the WA phenomenon will rain focused and consistent in our pursuit of our goals towards Alagbaka in 2024. The momentum of our campaign will remain steady, peaceful and consistent. Let it be known that the WA team is already on ground to show the affinity we have for Mr President.”

Read also: Olobun: A journalistic account of history, tradition of Ondo kingdom

But while reacting, the Aiyedatiwa campaign group said; “as the host, governor Aiyedatiwa holds the discretionary prerogative of selecting and inviting those who will join him to receive the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. This is not a political or campaign visit, so politicians and aspirants are advised to sit in their respective homes to avoid being bundled out by eagle-eyed security personnels.”