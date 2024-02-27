Ondo workers protest against economic hardship, high cost of living

Workers in Ondo State have joined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protest against economic hardship, mounting hunger and insecurity among others in Nigeria.

Leading affiliate unions and members across major streets in Akure to the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, the State NLC Chairman, Victor Amoko said the peaceful protest was to register the people’s grievances against poor policies of government and untold hardship facing the country.

According to Amoko, some of the demands include need to end hunger and poverty, end Naira devaluation and support local oil production by revamping refineries, end insecurity and create jobs as well as to reject IMF/World Bank policies.

The NLC chairman in the state, who said the union is not having problem with the Ondo State government, however, expressed the hopes that the messages of all the protest across the nation will be delivered to President Bola Tinubu for timely actions.

Responding, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa represented by the Ondo State Head of Service, Kayode Ogundele, however assured that the state government is not unaware of the difficult situation the people have found themselves in, saying the NLC protest message would be delivered to appropriate authorities.

The HoS said the government has taken proactive steps not just now but in the past to assuage the level of poverty for workers as all outstanding salaries have been cleared with payment of N35,000 wage award noting also that retirees were taken care of.

He also spoke about distribution of food palliatives as well as free transport shuttle to keep workers floating in the face of harsh economic realities.

While also assuring them that all their demands will be relayed to the state governor, Ogundele stressed that efforts are in top gear to deploy more busses to pick workers as the government is concerned about their welfare.