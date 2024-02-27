Plateau workers back NLC in protest against high cost of living

Plateau State workers on Tuesday joined the nationwide protest spearheaded by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), against the relentless surge in the cost of living.

The protest which is in its day one — of two planned by the NLC — saw hundreds of Plateau workers taking to the streets of Jos to voice their discontent with then current situation of the country and also to demand immediate action from the government.

The protest saw a diverse array of participants, including workers, students, traders, and civil society groups. Carrying placards with slogans denouncing the escalating prices of essential goods and services.

The demonstrators marched through the streets of Jos, the capital city of Plateau State, chanting slogans calling for economic justice.

In an interview with some of the protesters, sentiments of frustration and despair were palpable. Many lamented the unrelenting strain on their finances, with the cost of food, transportation, and housing skyrocketing beyond their means. “We can no longer bear the burden of this economic hardship,” exclaimed one protester, echoing the sentiments of many.

The state chairman of the NLC Eugene Manji emphasised the urgent need for government intervention to address the root causes of the economic crisis.

He called for concrete measures to stabilize prices, increase wages to match the rising cost of living, and curb inflationary pressures that have eroded the purchasing power of ordinary citizens.

“We need action, not words, the cost of living is very high and we can’t take it anymore. Government must rise up to the task”; declared the the Plateau state labour leader, underscoring the growing impatience among the populace for meaningful change.

The protest on the Plateau mirrored similar demonstrations taking place across the country, as Nigerians from all walks of life united in their demand for economic justice. The NLC, emboldened by the widespread support, vowed to escalate their efforts until their demands were met.

With the momentum of the protest, all eyes remain fixed on the government’s response to the pressing issue of the high cost of living.