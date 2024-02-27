NLC commence nationwide protest in Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday commenced the planned nationwide protest in Abuja, despite the efforts by the Presidency and the police authorities to halt the protest.

Leading the protest in Abuja, Joe Ajaero, the president of NLC said that the protest was hinged on the economic situation and hardship in the country.

The protest followed the deadline of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to implement measures against the sufferings and hardship in the country.

….more details to follow