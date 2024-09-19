Tinubu’s economic reforms meant to reposition Nigeria for growth – Hamzat

Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State deputy governor

…As Sanwo-Olu, others hail him at 60

Obafemi Hamzat, Lagos State deputy governor, on Thursday, said President Bola Tinubu’s reforms were meant to reposition Nigeria for economic growth.

Hamzat stated this at a special prayer session organised by the Lagos State government to mark his 60th birthday in Lagos, urging Nigerians to be patient with the president. The deputy governor encouraged Nigerians to expect the gains from the current pains.

He praised the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his “dedication to the state, brotherliness, thoroughness and passion for the job. Just about two days ago, Mr. Governor was still telling me that Femi, the Fourth Mainland Bridge project must be done. The passion he brings to the jobs, to the state is uncommon.”

He said, “This is a challenging time that Nigeria is currently passing through. It can be likened to a patient undergoing surgery, which may be painful, but, immediately the process is complete and the patient gets healed, he or she will walk again. In the same vein, Nigeria, after the ongoing social economic reform, will emerge stronger and better for everyone.”

While stressing the need to continue to pray for the nation and leaders, Hazmat emphasised that “if the nation is not at peace, what then will happen to the over 200 million citizens, or where do you want them to go?”

Speaking further, he noted that seeking national development goes beyond its citizens going on social media to criticise, but it should be a collaborative effort because it is not an easy task to rule a country with several complexities like Nigeria.

Speaking during the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu paid glowing tributes to his deputy, describing the celebrant “as a very hard-working, dependable, and loyal deputy” who had proved his worth not only in Lagos State but at the national level as an intelligent deputy governor.

The event was attended by Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Noimot Salako-Oyedele; deputy governor of Ogun State, Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; Justice Kazeem Alogba, the chief judge of Lagos, and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, among others.

Joshua Bassey SENIOR ANALYST - LABOUR/LAGOS STATE