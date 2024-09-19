Lagos vows to curb cultism, drug abuse among youths

The Lagos State government is adopting strategies to curb cultism and drug abuse among the youth population, the commissioner for Youth & Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende has said.

The commissioner spoke on ‘Ask Lagos’ a weekly X space programme that examines the initiatives and policies of the Lagos State government.

Describing the ‘twin menace’ of cultism and drug abuse as monsters that must be tackled decisively, Ogunlende said the habit challenges the productivity of youths who are the lifeblood of the nation.

The commissioner appealed to youths to imbibe the virtue of contentment to maintain their mental well-being, adding that youths should avoid unnecessary pressure, stay focused, and understand that life is not a race and all fingers are not equal.

Speaking earlier at the event, commissioner for Information & Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso noted that contrary to the general perception, not all celebrities indulge in substance abuse just as he debunked the notion that the lifestyle of entertainment sector practitioners encourages the use of illegal substances.

Omotoso said that many prominent artists attained stardom without the use of illicit substances and served as role models.

Also contributing as one of the speakers on ‘Ask Lagos’ the spokesperson of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Femi Babafemi, explained that drug abuse is complex and not peculiar to Nigeria.

According to him, NDLEA has always confronted the menace at the National, State and Local levels. He emphasised that anyone found culpable, including celebrities, will be made to face the law.

Babafemi disclosed that NDLEA works closely with the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) and the Guild of Actors of Nigeria to discourage substance abuse in the content they produce and amongst their members.

The NDLEA spokesperson said, “The solution to the problem begins from the home, to the school to the religious centres. If you refuse to say something you might become a victim of a substance abuser on the street”.

He disclosed that so far this year, the NDLEA had arrested over 52,000 persons with drugs of almost eight million kilograms seized while over 9,000 persons have been prosecuted and sentenced to prison.

He urged Lagosians to approach counsellors, clinical psychologists and other professionals working 24/7 for referrals and treatment, saying the agency works with State and Federal institutions, NGO/Religious facilities and private entities to ensure people also have access to the care that they need.

The director for mental health programmes in Lagos State, Tolu Ajomale, who was also a guest on the programme, explained that mental health factors – biological, environmental, socio-economic – displacement, trauma, and others can lead to the risk of becoming a drug abuser.

He also stated that persons who abuse drugs are susceptible to developing mental health problems.

Members of the public were advised to seek counsel on drug abuse concerns via Lagos State Kicks Against Drug Abuse (LASKADA) or write to the Ministry of Youth and Social Development.