President Bola Tinubu has urged Governor Sim Fubara to uphold the Rule of Law in tackling the ongoing Rivers State political crises, saying as an executive governor, Fubara must be on the side of the law.

President Tinubu, while addressing political leaders from the South-South on Tuesday in Abuja, emphasised the critical need for adherence to the Rule of Law in Rivers State to ensure lasting peace and prosperity.

During a meeting with representatives and leaders of the Niger Delta under the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), President Tinubu reiterated that respect for the Judiciary is crucial in upholding democracy and fostering harmony.

The president advised the leaders to be more broadminded, selfless and focused on the larger vision of salvaging the region, politically and economically, by insisting that the Judiciary’s interpretations of the Constitution be respected.

“I am here by the grace of God, appreciating your support, prayers and concern. I cannot complain. I campaigned for this position and begged for the job. I must do it with all my heart, whatever it takes.

“I will make sure we achieve our promises and goals.

“Nigeria is a great country. To some cabinet members here, from outside looking in and inside looking out, we have been doing our best to give Nigeria a re-bounce, a reset and a recalibration of the economic fortune.

“Yes, Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg. We must care for the goose; otherwise, we lose the golden egg. I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State. I have been on the issue for quite some time. I foresaw the crisis festering for too long before I intervened.

“We reached an agreement, written agreement, and both parties signed”, the president said.

The president noted that stakeholders must make sacrifices for the State to move forward by recognising the Constitution.

“This is a nation governed by the rule of law. I should not be here as President without a rule of law. I have total confidence in our judiciary. We have expectations. Human beings can make errors. But once the court has spoken, that is it.

“Please go back home and help implement the court rulings within the shortest possible time. I am putting the ball in your court. Help! Privately and openly intervene and counsel the governor. Pursue the path of peace and stability,” he added.

President Tinubu told the delegation that his priority remains community development, particularly projects and programmes that positively impact citizens.

“Go back home and take charge of peace. If you need me, let me know. I have given the situation enough time and enough consideration. We cannot fall back, and we will not. The people of Rivers State will not suffer because of democracy. We worked together on it. They will not suffer. They must be protected,” President Tinubu said.

The president commended the leadership of the Niger Delta, saying: “I have seen what you have tolerated in the region. Community development is very close to my heart. The leader of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is doing a great job and should be encouraged to do more.

“He is your son. We are all proud of him. Yes, there are lots of misadventurers around Nigeria on democracy. We will continue to work on preserving the integrity and character of our legislators.

“I sincerely thank you for bringing up those issues. And for doing what you are doing for the country. Nigeria is too big for anyone. And greater than anyone. It is so great. That greatness must come from us through our determination, perseverance and endurance to do all we can to improve it.”

President Tinubu thanked the delegation for acknowledging the efforts to stimulate the economy for more sustainable and predictable growth.

“We cannot achieve Eldorado in one day. But we are on the path to it. We will succeed by the grace of God Almighty. We are resetting the economy, and it looks far better. We have funds for our children in college. Our medical colleges are also getting equipped,” he said.

The president noted that the ongoing Coastal road project would create new economic benefits for the Niger Delta and the country.

“We are already working with international companies to build ports in the Niger Delta States,” he stated.

Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom and Co-Chairman of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, thanked the president for his commitment to South-South well-being and appointments given to Niger Delta indigenes.

“Your government has taken the bull by the horns, and we are sure you will succeed. We are here to give you our assurance and support. I can say now that God bless Nigeria and your government,” he said.

Obong Victor Attah, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and co-chair of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, called for further intervention in the Rivers State crises.

Attah, who also chairs the Reconciliation Committee set up by PANDEF in Rivers State, said the political crises in Rivers State threaten national stability and deserve more attention.

“Instability there has far-reaching consequences on the peace and stability of the nation,” he added.

He praised the President’s reforms, including power devolution and regional development recognition, and urged focus on infrastructure, seaports, environmental sustainability, and fiscal federalism in the South-South.

The PANDEF delegation included former governors, legislators, ministers, traditional leaders, religious figures, and youth and women groups.

