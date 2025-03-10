A warrant of arrest has been issued against the man who conducted the Rivers local council election that has been nullified by the Supreme Court.

The warrant was issued Monday, March 10, 2025, by the 27 lawmakers who did not want any election held but who extended the tenure of the previous council chairmen to continue in office. The Supreme Court upheld the judgment of a federal high court in Abuja that asked that the election be not held. The Court of Appeal had overruled the federal high court on grounds of jurisdiction.

Now the 27 lawmakers who were endorsed by the Supreme Court ordered the chairman, a retired high court judge, Adolphus Enebeli, to appear before it on two very short notices.

Having failed to appear on the second day being Monday, March 10, 2025, the Martin Amaewhule-led House issued a warrant of arrest against him and four of the commissioners. Two had resigned earlier when the heat got close.

The House presided over by its Speaker (Amaewhule) during plenary on Monday unanimously agreed for the arrest warrant on the retired justice and four of his commissioners.

Earlier on Monday, RSIEC commissioners in charge of transport, logistics and store, Ibiemebo Evelyn Thompson, put up a resignation from the Commission citing the recent ruling of the Supreme Court which invalidated the October 5, 2024 local government councils elections.

Prior to this development, two other Commissioners Lazberry Nnah and a professor, Simeon Weli, had tendered their resignations last week also citing the same reason, Supreme Court judgment.

Enebeli has not indicated any intention to appear before the lawmakers, thus creating an atmosphere of uncertainty in a state where every public officer is either for Nyesom Wike or Gov Sim Fubara.

