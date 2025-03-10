The political crisis in Rivers State took a new turn on Sunday as Governor Siminalayi Fubara invited the Amaewhule-led members of the House of Assembly to a meeting.

According to media reports, the meeting invitation was announced in a letter from Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government, ,sent to reporters on Sunday. The letter was addressed to Speaker Martin Amaewhule.

According to Danagogo, the meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 10, 2025, at 10 am in the Government House, Port Harcourt. The meeting was arranged after Governor Fubara received the Certified True Copy of a Supreme Court judgment, The Punch reports.

The meeting will focus on several important issues including providing a meeting space for lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike (the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory), paying outstanding allowances to House members, presenting the 2025 budget, and discussing other matters to move the state forward.

As promised in a previous letter dated March 5, 2025, the Governor is now ready to meet with the lawmakers after receiving the Supreme Court judgment.

The letter quoted in the original article states: “I hereby write, in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5 March 2025, to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court judgement and has therefore directed me to invite you and your colleagues — the Honourable members of the Rivers State House of Assembly — to a meeting to discuss:

“Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings, payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members;.

“Presentation of Budget and sundry matters. Any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the State.

“Sequel to the above, I hereby humbly invite the Rt. Hon. Speaker and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly to a meeting with the Governor as follows:”

The letter ends by looking forward to the lawmakers’ attendance “with a view to charting the way forward in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.

