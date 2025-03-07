Niger Delta Militant

Oil-rich Rivers State is on edge as the Niger Delta Rescue Movement (NDRM), a militant group, has warned the federal government against withholding the state’s allocation, threatening to disrupt oil production if the funds are not released on time.

In a viral video released on social media on Thursday, armed militants, chanting “asawana,” declared their stance against what they described as attempts to destabilise the state under Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

A leader of the masked group, reading from a statement, accused lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory, of fueling the crisis.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals proclaiming themselves as lawmakers have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state governor to present the 2025 state budget. This blatant attempt to destabilise the state is not only alarming but also a clear attempt and coordinated effort to incite hell,” the militant leader said.

The group further warned that if the federal allocation due to Rivers State was not released promptly, they would take “decisive action, including hitting oil production.”

“We can’t generate money into the federation account and not have our share. Our workers deserve their salaries, our government needs the necessary resources to carry out essential development projects,” the Creek group said.

Police vow clampdown

In response to the threats, the Rivers State Police Command has vowed to clamp down on any attempts to disrupt peace in the state.

Olugbenga Adepoju, the state’s commissioner of police, assured residents that law enforcement was prepared for any situation, warning that no group has a monopoly on violence.

“You see, we are taking this thing one step at a time. There is nobody that has a monopoly of violence,” Adepoju stated.

“If fire is coming from heaven, it will not consume only one person; definitely, everybody will be consumed. So, nobody can threaten anybody. We are handling the situation the way we should and we are ready for anything that is going to come.”

The police chief added that Fubara has been managing the situation “maturely and well,” and assured that security forces would not allow the political crisis to escalate.

Political crisis deepens

The current tension follows the Supreme Court ruling on February 28, 2025, which affirmed the legitimacy of the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly and nullified the local government elections held in October 2024.

The court also ordered the suspension of the state’s allocation and directed Fubara to re-submit the 2025 budget to the Assembly.

Following the judgment, Amaewhule gave Governor Fubara a 48-hour ultimatum to present the budget, a deadline that expired on Wednesday night. The lawmakers also directed Fubara to sack all commissioners and political appointees and re-submit a list of new nominees for screening.

With tensions escalating and militants issuing fresh warnings, concerns are growing over the potential impact on national oil production and security in the region where the bulk of Nigeria’s revenue is made.

Authorities have yet to comment on the militants’ demand for federal intervention, while the state government remains silent on the threats posed by the armed group.

