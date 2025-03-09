Threats and war chants from the creeks is said to be the biggest source of pressure to begin immediate moves for governance to resume in Rivers State following the stoppage of allocation.

The camps at odds – Sim Fubara, the state governor, and the Martin Amaewhule-led lawmakers loyal to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike – are expected to meet in the governor’s office by 10am, Monday, March 10, 2025.

This is sequel to a letter dispatched Sunday, March 9, 2025, to the lawmakers who just received endorsement from the Supreme Court as the authentic faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

BusinessDay findings indicate that the chants of war in the creeks threatening to bomb oil facilities may have pressured both camps into finding a political solution to avert troubles from the creeks.

Many groups have released video clips marching and parading with rifles in the creeks threatening to unleash mayhem on oil facilities should the state not get allocations anymore. Counter groups have however emerged in the same creeks threatening to fight back. Already, gas from 120 communities that go to the NLNG is said to have reduced to a mere 20% while supply to foreign buyers is said to be down to 40%, according BusinessDay reports last week.

The security agencies are said to be alert over the threats; thus, leaders of both camps have started feeling the heat because all eyes seem to be on them should violence erupt anywhere in the state.

Fubara has continued to call for calm in the face of the rulings. He also promised to comply with the numerous rulings.

A source close to government told BusinessDay that the invitation of the lawmakers must be in keeping with Gov Fubara’s promise in the broadcast to the state to obey the orders. The sources said the governor could not have been accused of not obeying court order because most of the cases were still at appeal levels.

Sources said top on the agenda for the meeting is on how to release the allocations due the 27 lawmakers as well as providing them conducive place to sit; plus laying the 2025 budget before them. The invitation letter was signed by Tammy Danagogo, secretary to the Rivers State government.

Sources said no side would have access to funds except the 2025 budget was re-passed by the 27 lawmakers. A source said: “Until the budget is passed, nobody gets paid.”

Already, sources to both camps are advancing points for negotiation and likely demands from the 27 lawmakers including sack of some commissioners; next local council chairmen; new names to conduct local council election, etc. More serious points of negotiation may emerge if early meetings succeed.

