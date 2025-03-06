Asari Dokubo, Niger Delta leader and traditional ruler, has issued a strong warning to President Bola Tinubu, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, and the 27 lawmakers in Rivers State, urging them to abandon any plans to impeach Governor Sim Fubara.

Dokubo, who holds the title of Da-Amakiri Tubo and Amanyanabo of the Elem Kalabari Kingdom, made his position clear during a live broadcast on Facebook.

Dokubo cautioned that any move to impeach Fubara from office could destabilise the State and lead to political unrest.

The warning comes amid heightened political tension in Rivers following a Supreme Court ruling that recognized the legitimacy of the 27 lawmakers who had defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

These lawmakers, who are loyal to Wike, were reinstated, shifting the balance of power in the State’s legislative arm.

The Supreme Court further ruled that the Federal Government should withhold financial allocations to Rivers State until Governor Fubara presents the State Budget to the pro-Wike lawmakers, led by Martins Amaewhule. Additionally, the Court nullified the Local Government elections conducted under Fubara’s administration last year, further weakening the governor’s hold on power.

With the legislative majority now controlled by Wike’s loyalists, there are fears that the Rivers governor could be impeached from office, by the lawmakers loyal to Wike.

