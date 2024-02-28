Tinubu to commission Lagos Red Line Rail on Thursday

President Bola Tinubu will commission the Lagos Red Line train on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

This was stated in a statement issued on Wednesday by Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos commissioner for information and strategy.

“The commissioning will signal the take-off of another major game changer in the state’s transportation infrastructure.

“It brings to two the rail lines owned and operated by the Lagos State Government. The first, the Blue Line, runs from Marina to Mile 2,” Omotoso said.

The train is the first phase of the project, which will run from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos, with eight stations including Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

Once fully operational, it is expected to make 37 trips daily, accommodating approximately 500,000 passengers.

This initiative aims to significantly reduce travel time, alleviate health issues caused by stress, boost economic productivity, ease traffic congestion, minimise road accidents, and enhance commuter safety.

As part of the inter-modal connectivity of our public transportation infrastructure, the Redline is integrated with bus terminals at Ikeja, Oshodi, Oyingbo, Ikeja, Yaba, and Iju.

“To guarantee the safety of commuters and Lagosians, the rail corridor has 10 vehicular overpasses and pedestrian bridges to separate the train from vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” Omotoso said.