Tinubu arrives Lagos ahead of Red Line Rail commissioning on Thursday

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu welcomes President Bola Tinubu as he arrives Lagos ahead of the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line Rail Project on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu posted on his official X page, “I am excited to welcome to Lagos, His Excellency, President @officialABAT GCFR, for a truly momentous occasion.

“Tomorrow, we celebrate the commissioning of the LMRT Red Line, an initiative that began with his bold vision for our city’s future.

“I am thankful to be the hands that have manifested this vision to reality. From groundbreaking to completion, the Red Line Rail Project marks a new era for Lagos.

“Tomorrow we celebrate a project that will truly make life easier for our residents.”