Tinubu to address Nigeria 7am New Year’s Day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will tomorrow morning Monday, January 1, 2024, make a New Year’s Day broadcast to the nation 7 am.

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, urged all Television and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigeria Television Authority.

Radio stations are also advised to hook on to the network service of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria for the broadcast.

This will be the president’s first New Year’Day address since he was sworn in May this year.

However, the president has had a number of national broadcasts – including his popular inaugural speech where the statement, “subsidy is gone” has had profound impact on the loves of Nigerians.