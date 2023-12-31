“We are hungry” — Lagos traders, residents shout after Tinubu’s convoy

The residents of Lagos Island as well as traders of the popular Idumota market on Friday, December 29, 2023, expressed their displeasure at President Bola Tinubu, yelling at the top of their voices in Yoruba “Ebi npa wa o”, meaning “We are hungry,” as his large convoy drove by.

In a trending video on X, the traders were seen on both sides of the road as the over 20-vehicle convoy of the president passed through the ever busy market with heavy security presence.

Refusing to hail him as the normal tradition, the residents kept decrying their hardships and pains believed to have been caused by the government. They were heard complaining about the number of the president’s convoy amid the widespread hunger in the country.

The complaining voices in the video, who are believed to be residents, were heard saying the presidency had known the plans of the people which resulted in the heavy security. However, the alleged initial plan was not revealed.

The president, who is in Lagos for the Christmas and New Year celebration, visited the Lagos Central Mosque in Lagos Island for Jumat Service on Friday.

Nigerians are celebrating the Yuletide with a lean pocket due to a series of economic crises with headline inflation at 28.20% and food inflation at 32.84% according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

The persistent inflationary pressures have resulted in hunger with Nigerians dropping their usual spendings during the festive season and visitations to their country home.

Though the economic crises are expected to wane by 2024 according to the World Bank’s report, the present realities are taking a toll on the holiday seasons as the cost of food items, transportation and other commodities are soaring.

While the citizens are slimming down their expenses in order to adjust to the current economic realities, the presidency seems unperturbed, having a large convoy amid the perpetual hunger challenging the existence of Nigerians.