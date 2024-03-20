Tinubu suspends all public funded foreign trips

President Bola Tinubu has suspended all public funded foreign trips, with effect from 1st of April, 2024.

The suspension was contained in a circular signed by the Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President and sighted by BusinessDay, on Wednesday.

The circular SH/ COS/ 63/1A/ 5746 and dated 12th March, 2024, was addressed to Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, for onward circulation to all the MDAs

The President said the move is part of the administration’s cost saving measures, which are also intended to make all heads of MDAs, “ focus on effective service delivery, especially with regards to the mandates assigned to them.

This is coming on the heels of recent plans by the Accountant General of the Federation to move a training program to London, a move that was widely regarded as insensitive, as the federal government grapples with rising cost of governance and poor revenue generation

The circular titled : “Presidential Directive to Suspend Public Funded Foreign Trips by Government Officials”, stated that that President Bola Tinubu, “has concerns about the rising cost of travel borne by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government as well as the growing needs for Cabinet members and heads of MDAs to focus in their respective mandates for effective service delivery

“Considering the current economic challenges and the need for responsible fiscal management, I am writing to communicate Mr. President’s directive to place a temporary ban on all public funded international trips for all federal government officials from 1st April, 2024.

“This temporary measure is aimed at cost reduction in governance and intended as a cost saving measure without compromising governance functions

The circular directed all government officials who intend to go on any public funded international trip, to seek and obtain Presidential approval at least two (2)weeks prior to embarking on any such trip, which must be deemed absolutely necessary

“Considering the above, the office of the Secretary to the government of the federation is kindly required to circulate this directive to all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government”.