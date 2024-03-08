Tinubu gives Oronsaye report implementation committee 12-week deadline

President Bola Tinubu has given the Committee on the implementation of the recommendations on the review of reports and White Papers on Restructuring and Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions, 12 weeks to complete and submit its report.

George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, disclosed this while inaugurating the Committee on behalf of the President on Thursday in Abuja.

The Committee was inaugurated by the President to drive to drive the implementation of the White Papers on the report which would involve the merger, relocation, subsuming or scrapping of some Parastatals, Agencies, and Commissions is aimed at reducing cost of governance and streamlining efficiency across the governance value chain.

President Tinubu’s approval for the implementation of the Oronsaye report is coming twelve years after the panel submitted its report and multiple attempts made at implementing its recommendations.

A statement by Segun Imohiosen Director, Information, SGF office, revealed that the Secretary to the Government the Federation, will Chair the committee, that includes Lateef Fagbemi,- Attorney General of the Federation/ Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, an4⁴Special Adviser to the President, Policy & Coordination.

Others are Ibrahim Arabi, Director-General Bureau of Public Service Reform, Abubakar Gumel, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Kunle Olarewaju, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (House of Representatives), Hakeem Okunola, Principal Secretary to the President and Richard Pheelangwah,

Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office.

Akume outlined the general guidelines of the Committee to include review of current mandates to understand the existing functions, responsibilities, and objectives outlined in the mandates of the Agencies.

Identify redundancies and overlaps or conflicting objectives among the mandates of different organisational units.

The committee is also to define strategic objectives to ensure the revised mandates align with the strategic objectives and priorities of the government.

Others include to engage key stakeholders and gather input and feedback on the proposed revisions to the mandates, draft clear, concise, and actionable revised mandates for the organisations involved in the restructuring and ensure the revised mandates comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and policies governing government operations.

The committee will also obtain necessary approvals from relevant authorities for the revised mandates, effectively communicate the revised mandates to employees and stakeholders, as well as implement the revised mandates effectively and monitor their implementation to identify any issues or challenges.

The statement said ” The President has given the committee a 12 week deadline to submit its report”.