Tinubu seeks adoption of digital identity for improved governance

President Bola Tinubu has underscored the importance of a nationwide adoption of digital identity systems to enhance governance.

Tinubu stated this at the sixth edition of the National Identity Day event, themed “Digital Public Infrastructure: Enabling Access to Services, held in Abuja on Monday. This initiative is expected to revolutionise public service delivery, increase transparency, and minimise bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Represented by George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the president said the administration’s 8-point agenda was closely linked with the Digital Identity Initiatives.

He envisioned this move as a crucial step in streamlining services, reducing bureaucratic hurdles, and ensuring that Nigerians directly benefit from the government’s programmes.

“Digital identity is not just a matter of convenience; it is vital for our nation’s socio-economic progress. Leveraging DPI will enhance service delivery, reduce bureaucracy, and ensure that government programs effectively reach those in need”, the president said.

He urged Nigerians to engage actively with NIMC’s identity programmes, emphasising that a robust digital identity system is essential for the “Renewed Hope” initiative, which aims to promote sustainable development and improve living standards across the country.

“Digital identity empowers individuals, facilitates economic transactions, and enhances transparency in governance,” Tinubu concluded. “With a strong digital identity system, we can build a more inclusive and prosperous Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the director-general of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), disclosed that the number of Nigerians enrolled in the National Identification Number (NIN) system has surged to 110 million.

The new figure represents a 2.39 percent increase from the 107.34 million recorded at the end of May 2024. Coker-Odusote attributed this growth to the strategic initiatives of the current NIMC leadership.

She emphasised the critical role of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) in Nigeria’s economic development, connecting citizens to essential services such as social welfare, healthcare, education, and financial inclusion.

“The digital public infrastructure is essential for linking citizens to vital services,” Coker-Odusote said, adding that “with over 110 million Nigerians now enrolled, we have laid the groundwork for the development of other DPI pillars like data exchange and payments.”

The NIMC DG highlighted the role of digital infrastructure in supporting the government and financial institutions in facilitating digital payments, money transfers, and other processes.

She cited the Student Loan Initiative as a notable example of DPI’s impact, with 257 institutions benefiting, 332,715 students registered, and over 18,000 students receiving payments.

Coker-Odusote also noted the positive outcomes of initiatives such as linking NINs with phone numbers and harmonising NINs with Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs), which have streamlined digital payments and processes.