RYD Learning commits to early digital training for children, trains over 1,000

…Envisages generation of highly skilled tech -savvy leaders

RYD Learning, a virtual learning platform focused on programming education for children, has initiated a self-sustaining training programme for children.

Speaking shortly after the transformative 12- Day Free Digital Literacy Programme for children that was aimed at evolving a digital literacy revolution in Lagos, Michael Boyo, co- founder and managing partner of RYD Learning, said that in the organisation’s quest to extend the frontiers of digital Literacy and building the architects of innovation with a commitment to excellence, RYD Learning held the 12-day programme for 300 children, adding that the programme, helped to arm and equip the young minds with the essential and vital tools of the digital age – programming, interactive communication, and critical thinking.

He said: “RYD Learning, in partnership with world-class educational organisations, organised training for about 700 children between January and August, this year to ignite young minds and shape the tech titans of tomorrow.

“RYD Learning is a dynamic virtual learning platform focused on empowering children and teenagers between the age range of 6-17 through hands-on digital literacy and technology education.

“Our mission is to democratise tech education by providing free, accessible, and high – quality training programmes to students, particularly those from underserved communities.

“Since our inception, we have successfully trained over 1,000 children globally, including in Nigeria and the diaspora, helping them build foundational skills in programming, digital literacy, and collaboration.”

He said that the platform’s success in the 12-day programme was a testament to the dedication of its founders and partners, who are united in their vision to empower the next generation of tech-savvy leaders.

Boyo, who shared his thoughts on the mission of the platform said: “As a Computer Science graduate from one of Nigeria’s top universities, I didn’t own a computer until my early 20s.

“This experience showed me how much more advantage great inventors had by accessing computers early in life. Through RYD Learning, we aim to change this narrative for children worldwide.”

Aderonke Iyiola, programme lead, said she was passionate about inspiring and empowering the next generation of tech innovators through dynamic, hands-on learning in coding and digital literacy, adding that the virtual training would entail cutting-edge curricula implementation and mentorship in an inclusive environment that nurtures creativity, problem – solving and critical thinking, preparing students to excel in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Damilola Odunaike, another co-founder, emphasised the importance of a seamless learning experience, saying: “After graduating, I discovered a significant gap in technology education. At RYD Learning, I ensure our engineering team builds a platform that makes connecting kids to our facilitators easy, ensuring they have a positive and impactful learning experience.”

Ayodele Aransiola, another co-founder, expressed his commitment to bridging the significant gap in global tech education by introducing children to the tech world early, “so, they can grow into future tech leaders.”

John Akadi and Remi Odunaike also co-founders of the platform, equally emphasised on critical global need and demand for tech experts as they underscored the importance of nurturing young minds, saying, “By setting them on the right path now, we ensure a brighter future for our world.”