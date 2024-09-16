Telcos commence blocking of phone lines without NIN

Telecommunications operators have begun disconnecting mobile phone lines that are not linked to National Identification Numbers (NIN), as the deadline set by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) expired on September 14.

In a statement released in August, the NCC emphasised that from September 15, all SIM cards not linked to verified NINs would be deactivated. The commission had urged subscribers facing issues with their NIN-SIM linkage, including verification mismatches, to visit their service providers and update their details before the deadline.

According to data from the NCC, as of March 2024, there were 219 million active mobile lines across networks like MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile. Of these, 153 million were linked to NIN, leaving around 66 million lines at risk of being disconnected.

Previously, millions of lines were temporarily barred from July 28 to 29 due to unverified NINs, sparking disruptions nationwide. The NCC later reversed its decision, providing more time for subscribers to comply. However, with the deadline now past, the disconnection process has officially begun.

An unnamed NCC official dismissed the possibility of further deadline extensions. “We will disconnect anyone who refuses to comply; the grace period is over,” the official said. They clarified that the commission does not intend to frustrate subscribers but emphasized that the NIN-SIM linkage process is crucial.

Despite the looming disconnections, subscribers have expressed frustration over technical challenges with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) portal, which has caused delays in completing the linkage process. Adeolu Ogungbanjo, President of the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers, described the situation as “terrible,” calling on the NCC to extend the deadline due to ongoing issues with registration.

In March, the NIMC and NCC intensified efforts to simplify the NIN-SIM linkage process through public awareness campaigns, stakeholder training, and information dissemination. MTN and Airtel reported barring a combined 13.5 million lines in the first half of 2024 for non-compliance with the directive.

The NIN-SIM linkage policy, which began in December 2020, aims to improve security and regulate mobile network usage in Nigeria.