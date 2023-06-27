Tinubu returns today, to spend Sallah in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu is expected back in the country today, Tuesday, ahead of the Sallah celebration.

Last Friday, the president left Paris, France for London on a private visit, after concluding his official trip, where he participated in the summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Presidency sources revealed that baring last minutes changes, the President will host his Sallah homage in Lagos, before returning to Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The federal government had declared Wednesday and Thursday as public holiday to enable Muslim Faithfuls mark this year’s Eid- El- Kabir celebration.

President Tinubu who was in France for high level economic meetings, also held high-profile sideline meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multinational and development finance institutions from around the world.

Before departing France, President Tinubu had a town hall meeting with Nigerians residents in France, during which he explained his economic policies.

A top Presidency official who spoke to BusinessDay on the London private visit, said the President used the opportunity to “ rest and strategise”.

“There is no big deal about this thing. He simply went to rest after the hectic meetings in France as well as strategise,” the source said.

“As you are aware, he had been working until very late before departing for France.”

Speaking on the President’s ministerial list, the Presidency source said the President will soon send the list to the National Assembly.

“You know that he has been meeting with stakeholders. The Governors submitted three names, the party, APC also has inputs. So, all things being equal, the President will submit the list as soon as members of the National Assembly resume from their break, early July.