Tinubu orders immediate release of palliatives in FCT

President Bola Tinubu has directed a fresh round of palliatives to be distributed to residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to cushion the effect of the high cost of living due to fuel subsidy removal.

Mariya Mahmoud, the Minister of State for the FCT, revealed this on Wednesday, during an emergency meeting with stakeholders.

Mahmoud stated that the emergency meeting was to arrange some committees for transparency in the distribution of the palliatives.

She said: “Yesterday we received this letter from the Presidency through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and we all know that some few days ago we were at Gwagwa where our warehouses were attacked by some youths in that area and then all we have there has been packed including the roofing, the gates and everything, and machinery that we used to make some of the foods that we were keeping there.

“So along that way God Almighty has given us a solution, everybody knows how Mr President Bola Tinubu has been going up and down to see how he will cushion the hardship in the country, especially the issue of food security, we have been having meetings with the ministry of agriculture to get a lot that we have to distribute to people, to tell us how Mr President has his in the heart.

“So along this way that the honourable minister of FCT, Barrister Nyesom Wike, was addressed through this letter to call an important meeting with important stakeholders that were highlighted, they are here to see that we arrange some committees for transparency in the distribution of these palliatives that we are about to get, and then the preparation that we need to have before these items are given to FCT for distribution.

“This is the reason that we called for this meeting, when we received the letter it said that it had to be handled in two weeks, so the two weeks from the day we received the letter, and we received this letter on the 29th of February, we have already taken one out of it, before the two weeks, FCT will be able to submit all that is required from us.”