Minister of Power calls urgent stakeholders meeting amid power crisis

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, has called for an urgent meeting with key stakeholders in the power sector. The minister’s call is in response to the decline in electricity supply throughout Nigeria.

Summoning the chief executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, alongside the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Minister aims to address the pressing issue and seek lasting solutions.

Expressing deep concern over the worsening power supply in a release made on X (Twitter), the Minister emphasised the Ministry’s efforts to improve the situation.

Despite recent increases in power generation to over 4000MW, certain distribution companies are failing to effectively distribute the power supplied by TCN. Moreover, vandalism of power infrastructure in regions including Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan exacerbates the problem.

“Moving forward, I am committed to holding all distribution companies accountable for their performance. Willful non-performance will not be tolerated, and severe consequences, including license revocation, may be imposed.

“Additionally, I have instructed TCN to prioritise repair works on damaged transmission towers and power lines to improve supply in affected regions.

“During recent supervisory visits to power-generating plants, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by the sector,” he added.

According to the minister, plans are underway to settle outstanding debts owed to power generation and gas supply companies, which will alleviate the financial strain and contribute to improved generation levels nationwide.

“I urge electricity consumers to remain patient as we work tirelessly to address these issues and provide better service to all Nigerians,” he said.