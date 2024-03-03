Tinubu more preoccupied with 2027 re-election than tackling economic challenges – Labour

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has lampooned President Bola Tinubu over the handling of Labour’s ultimatum, saying that the President is more interested in returning to office in 2027 than tackling the current economic challenges.

Joe Ajaero, president of the NLC, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, berated President Tinubu for the use of divisive language and veiled threats against Labour, describing such action as “unacceptable.”

Recall that the President had on Thursday in Lagos, called on Labour leaders for restraint, in constantly calling for strikes to press home their demands for better conditions of living for Nigerians, following the hardships brought by fuel subsidy removal.

The President was said to have advised that the 2027 election cycle should be an avenue for electoral participation by the unions if they so desired, even as he urged dialogue over dissent.

“If you want to directly participate in the electoral process, wait until 2027, if not, maintain the peace. Labour is not the only voice of Nigeria,” the President affirmed.

The President made the remarks at the commissioning of the Red-Line Railway Project have sparked deep concern within the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

But Ajaero, while reacting to Tinubu’s statement, said the NLC find these remarks, particularly those concerning the role of Labour in governance, to be profoundly at variance with the struggles faced by ordinary Nigerians under existing policies.

According to him, “President Tinubu’s insinuation that Labour lacks the moral ground to challenge his administration, merely nine months into office, is deeply troubling.”

The Labour leader also sees the focus on partisan issues and the distant 2027 election cycle, rather than the urgent needs of the populace, as “further underscoring a disconnect from the realities faced by Nigerians on a daily basis.”

The NLC said: “It is regrettable that the President seems oblivious of the profound hardships endured by millions of Nigerians. The pervasive hunger, unemployment, housing insecurity, and escalating costs of basic necessities such as food and healthcare demand immediate attention and decisive action. Yet, instead of addressing these pressing concerns, President Tinubu appears preoccupied with political calculations and future electoral prospects.

The Union stressed that its primary objective is “not to vie for political positions, including that of the President” adding that” Rather, our sole focus is on advocating for effective governance that prioritizes the welfare and security of all Nigerians. We urge President Tinubu to redirect his efforts towards fulfilling this fundamental duty of public office, rather than engaging in political rhetoric.

“It is imperative that we refocus our collective energy on addressing the substantive issues that have been the subject of engagement between Labour and the government since June 2023. These include critical matters such as wage increases, social welfare programs, infrastructure development, and the revitalisation of key sectors such as education and healthcare.

“In any case to avoid the dissipation of energy, it is important that we focus on the real issues because we have engaged the government since June 2023 after the subsidy is gone statement. The issues are around the non-implementation of agreements reached between us and the government.

Labour drew the government attention to agreements which it signed, but which the government has failed to address.

“In June 5, 2023 after the hike in the Price of PMS, the following agreements were reached between us and the government to review Proposal for Wage Increase and Award including framework for timing and implementation, the program of Cash Transfer and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme, as well as issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation

Others include to revive the CNG conversion programs, review the framework for the completion of rehabilitation work on the Nation’s refineries and also review framework for the maintenance of Roads and expansion of Rail networks across the country

“Mr. President, these agreements were reached but the Committee that was saddled with working on these was never inaugurated and none of them was implemented until we were forced to organize a nationwide rally while the president gave his personal commitment. However, Mr. President, nothing came out of your promises.

“It took another round of protests for the October 2, 2023 agreement to be reached.

The agreements include the N35,000 Wage Award, the Port Harcourt Refinery will come on stream by December, 2023, N25,000 cash transfers to 15 million poor household would be implemented and tax waivers for workers, small businesses and general public

Others include stoppage of government interference in the internal affairs of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and RTEAN, that the agreement will be deposited as settlement with the Court by Government, that CNG buses and 55,000 conversion kits will be provided

Labour said the government agreed that all parties shall henceforth commit to the use of social dialogue in all of our engagements, that the National Minimum Wage Committee to be set up immediately and that the outstanding Wages and Salaries for Tertiary Education workers in all federally – owned educational institutions to be paid

The Federal Government had also agreed that States and Private sectors to be compelled by the federal government to give Wage Award to workers, fertilizers were to be supplied to farmers across the nation, the provision of funds for MSMEs across the nation and the visitation to the Refinery to monitor completion of the PH refinery

“Once again Mr. President, these are the issues and not election or perhaps seeking to take over your job. We would want Mr. President to show us the items his government has implemented in this agreement. Perhaps, the Government wants to tell Nigerians that we do not have right to ask that it complies with the agreement it willingly reached with us?

“But beside all these, in the two MoUs signed with this government on the 5th of June and October 2nd 2023, which item has his government implemented beside rhetoric. The first MoU has seven items while the second has 15 items. It has been a chain of broken promises not only to Labour but to hungry Nigerians

Ajaero insisted that President Tinubu’s administration must be held accountable for the commitments made in previous agreements with Labour, adding that “It is disheartening to note the apparent lack of progress in implementing these agreements, despite repeated assurances from the government. Nigerians deserve transparency and tangible results, not empty promises and bureaucratic delays.

“It is incumbent upon all stakeholders to foster constructive dialogue and collaboration in addressing the myriad challenges facing our nation. Violence and intimidation have no place in a democratic society, and any attempts to suppress dissent will only exacerbate tensions and undermine our collective efforts towards progress and prosperity.”

The NLC reiterated its unwavering commitment to championing the interests of Nigerian workers and the broader populace.

“We call upon President Tinubu to heed the voices of ordinary Nigerians, prioritise governance over politics, and take meaningful steps towards building a more inclusive and equitable society.”