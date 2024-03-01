Tinubu to NLC: Maintain peace now, meet us in 2027

President Bola Tinubu has criticised the recent protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), saying it is should maintain peace until the next election cycle as the union is not the only voice of the people.

The president made this remark while commissioning the Lagos Red Line Train connecting from Agbado to Oyingbo on Thursday.

Insinuating that it is too early for the union to start turning on the pressure, he emphasised that his administration is only nine months old.

During his remarks, Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to reforms, despite resistance from what he referred to as ‘smugglers.’ He asserted that corruption is fighting back, pledging the government’s determination to eradicate corruption.

Addressing the temporary challenges caused by the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the exchange rate, Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to persevere, assuring them of a brighter future.

“There is very bright light at the end of the tunnel. Nigeria will be out of economic problem, we just need to persevere and work hard,” he said.

In a direct message to the labour union, Tinubu emphasised that the NLC is not the exclusive voice of the people. He cautioned against calling for a strike within the first nine months of an administration and suggested participating in the electoral process in 2027.

He said, “Allow me to throw a jab here. The Labour Union should understand that no matter how much we cling to our freedom and rights, to call for strike within 9 months of an administration is unacceptable.

“If you want to participate in the electoral process, meet us in 2027. If not maintain peace. You are not only voice of Nigeria.”

The president highlighted the commissioning of the red line as the realisation of a vision he conceived 25 years ago during his tenure as governor.

He called for increased collaboration between the Ministry of Transport and other states to enhance railway infrastructure development nationwide.