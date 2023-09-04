Tinubu meets with Service Chiefs, ahead of India visit

President Bola Tinubu on Monday met with Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies ahead of his trip to India.

The meeting which all the Service Chiefs are attending also has the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu. The conference is coming ahead of the President’s visit to India later today to participate in a meeting of the G20 Countries.

BusinessDay gathered that the meeting is being used to update the President on the security situation in the country, which is part of the regular briefings the President gets from the Service Chiefs.

The President, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), is expected to get updates on the latest actions on the ECOWAS mandate on the Niger Republic towards restoring democracy to the troubled county.

Recall that Gabon recently joined the group of nations under military rule following last week’s coup that overthrew President Ali Bongo-led administration.

The situation in Gabon led to the reshuffling of military hierarchy in Cameron and Rwanda as African countries moved to check the rising incidence of coups in the continent.

