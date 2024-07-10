Tinubu inaugurates presidential committee on livestock reforms

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms to address obstacles to agricultural productivity and open up new opportunities which benefit farmers, herders, processors, and distributors in the livestock-farming value chain.

He emphasised that the implementation of the reforms will require the collective efforts of members of the committee, drawn from the public and private sectors, state governors, and all Nigerians.

This was in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president which was made available to BusinessDay.

Attahiru Jega, former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, was appointed as co-chairman of the committee.

“From here, I will appeal to everyone to remove every iota of partisan politics from this. I will assume the chairmanship of the committee as president and appoint Professor Attahiru Jega as my deputy or co-chair.

“This is not about politics; this is about opportunity. This is about our nation. While I may be absent, Jega will preside and continue to promote our objectives,’’ Tinubu said.

According to him, the traditional method of livestock farming will need to be reviewed and repositioned with the support of stakeholders, which include state governments, to open up new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“When we have great opportunities in our states, why should Nigerians continue to experience conflicts?

Read also: FG to boost livestock business, strengthen PPP drive

“With the calibre of people that are here, this presents a unique opportunity also to delineate and establish a centric ministry called the Ministry of Livestock Development. It will give us the opportunity so that our veterinary doctors can have the necessary access to research and cross-breed. We can stop the wanton killings.’’

Tinubu noted that Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice will ensure the removal of all legal obstacles to the implementation of the reforms, while Bosun Tijani, minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy will provide support with automation

Adding that: “Modern technology is available to us. We are ready to work. I said at the beginning, with you, all of you, the solution is here, and we must run with it. Any law that might inhibit the promotion and actualization of our objectives, the Attorney-General is here, please give it a priority, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning is here; create a budget for it to grow, and the Minister of Finance is here as well to work out the money.”

The president also said the reforms will be comprehensive and collective, urging the support of all stakeholders on the need to provide incentives to enable Nigerians to finally take advantage of livestock farming – dairy products and cold-chain logistics which collectively offer substantial commercial and economic advantages.

“We have seen solutions and opportunities. With these adversities that have plagued us over the years, I believe that prosperity is here – in your hands.

“The dairy industry contributes significantly to nutrition and food security by supplying essential proteins and vitamins, through milk and its derivatives, such as cheese, yoghurt, and butter. Efficient cold-chain logistics is crucial in maintaining the quality and safety of these perishable goods from farms to markets, thereby reducing food waste and ensuring a steady supply.

“This sector will boost agricultural productivity, enhance export opportunities and stimulate economic growth by fostering a robust value chain that benefits farmers, processors, herders, distributors, and consumers alike,’’ Tinubu stated.

He went further to appreciate Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, for his efforts in assembling experienced and reputable experts to ensure the activation of opportunities in the livestock sector.