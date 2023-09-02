Tinubu felicitates with Shettima on 57th birthday

President Bola Tinubu took to his official X page Saturday to celebrate his Vice, Kashim Shettima, as he marks his 57th birthday today.

Shettima was born on September 2, 1966 in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Tinubu wrote on X, “Happy 57th, Kashim. Here’s to many more years of shared success and collaboration.

“As you mark your 57th year, I take a moment to reflect on the journey we have undertaken together in the service of our great nation.

“Your story, from the classrooms of the University of Maiduguri to the highest echelons of leadership, serves as a testament to your undying loyalty, unwavering commitment, and unparalleled wisdom.

“Your courage, especially during those trying years in Borno State, has left an indelible mark. It’s not just your tenacity in the face of adversity that stands out, but the intellectual prowess and innovative spirit you bring to every challenge.

“I’m not just proud to have you as our Vice President; I am honoured to count you as a friend. May the years ahead continue to be filled with the same grace, wisdom, and strength you have shown over the decades. Happy 57th, Kashim. Here’s to many more years of shared success and collaboration.”