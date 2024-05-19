NiMet, FUPRE to partner on weather observation, research, E-Learning

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) is set to collaborate with the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State, on weather observation, research and e-learning.

Charles Anosike, director-general and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, disclosed this in Abuja at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), between NiMet and the university.

According to Anosike, oil companies have weather stations spread across the shores of Nigeria, which are illegal according to the new NiMet Act.

He said that these weather stations need to be registered with NiMet in compliance with the NiMet Act and solicited the collaboration of the University to achieve this.

Speaking further, he noted that the partnership with the petroleum institution would not only help improve data gathering on climate risk in the area, but also strategically make NiMet become the center of excellence in disseminating the risk to the oil and gas sector.

“I will like the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE) to take advantage of NiMet’s e-learning services that will soon be unveiled. It would actually fast-track the introduction of joint courses between FUPRE and NiMet,” Anosike concluded.

On his part, Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, vice chancellor of FUPRE, disclosed that the institution expects support from NiMet in the installation of observatory stations, training personnel on generation of weather data that can support research, journals and academic publications and other good interventions that will impact on the university and its environment.

The MoU aims to establish a collaborative framework between NiMet and FUPRE for joint efforts in research, training and promotion of activities relating to meteorology/climatology and climate change in Nigeria.

Specifically, the MoU will have NiMet Install its observatory station known as Resident Observatory Station (ROS) in suitable locations within FUPRE for the purpose of carrying out meteorological activities.