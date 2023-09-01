Tinubu appoints 32-year-old Halilu as NASENI CEO

Khalil Halilu is the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI). Halilu was appointed by President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

Read also NASENI woos producers of lithium battery

By this appointment, Khalil S Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years by the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014, according to Ajuri Ngelale, Presidential Spokesman.

Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

Read also: MOMAS, NASENI sign MoU on development of smart prepaid meters

Ngelale announced that by appointment, the President had terminated the tenure of Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI.

By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect.