Tinubu expresses confidence about Wednesday’s tribunal judgement

Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria, is optimistic about the impending judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) on his election victory on February 25, 2023.

According to Ajuri Ngelale, his special adviser on media and publicity, Tinubu believes in the integrity and sanctity of the Nigerian judicial system and is certain that the panel of Justices would base their decision on the evidence at hand.

In addition, Tinubu stated that he will respect the verdict regardless of its conclusion. He has urged all Nigerians to maintain their composure, practise peace, and let the legal system work its course.

Read also: Tinubu’s election victory to be decided by tribunal Wednesday

On September 6, 2023, the PEPT is expected to issue its ruling. The petitions were filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi; and the Action Peoples Party (APP) and its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso. The petitioners are challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP and Atiku are alleging that Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election because he did not meet the requirements of the constitution. They are also alleging that there were widespread irregularities and malpractices in the election, which affected the outcome.

Read also: Presidential Election Petitions: Military, Police issue warning ahead of tribunal’s Wednesday verdict

The LP and Obi are alleging that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the election. They are also alleging that there were widespread irregularities and malpractices in the election, which affected the outcome.

The APP and Kwankwaso are alleging that Tinubu was not duly elected by a majority of lawful votes cast at the election. They are also alleging that there were widespread irregularities and malpractices in the election, which affected the outcome.