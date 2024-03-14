Tinubu appoints Temitope Ilori first female NACA DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Temitope Ilori as the new Director-General FG, of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) for an initial term of four years.

This is just as the President alao approved the relocation of NACA to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Recall that the President had as part of the implementation of the Stephen Orosanye panel reports on rationalisation of federal government agencies, approved that the agency be brought under the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare

Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement, said Ilori, was until his new appointment, was a senior lecturer in the Department of Community Medicine at the University of Ibadan, and a consultant family physician at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

She obtained her MBBS degree from the University of Ibadan and had her residency training at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Ilorin who is also a fellow of the Faculty of Family Medicine, West African College of Physicians, had won the A.O. Senbanjo Prize in 2012 and also an associate fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN).

Ilori has both Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Human Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Ibadan, and she is a PhD fellow in the Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Witwatersrand, South Africa.

The new NACA DG has co-authored over 30 publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals, as well as served as Commissioner for Health in Osun State from 2011 to 2014 and Chairperson of the Osun State Agency on Control of HIV/AIDS (O-SACA).

The statement said the President expects the new Director-General to bring her wealth of experience and expertise into this seminal role to achieve the mandate of NACA which includes the coordination, monitoring, and evaluation of the implementation of the Strategic National Plan for the control of HIV/AIDS/STDs, as well as the mobilization of resources for an effective and sustainable response to HIV/AIDS/STDs.

Before the merger, NACA was previously domiciled in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement noted that the relocation of NACA to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is to foster synergy and enhance collaboration in pursuit of the nation’s goal to achieve the 95-95-95 pathway for ending the AIDS epidemic.

“In line with his topmost priority of manifesting the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration across sectors, the President is determined to consistently harmonize institutions within and between the different sectors in the country, ensuring improved coordination and synergy among agencies for efficient and qualitative service delivery to all Nigerians”.