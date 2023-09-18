Tinubu appoints Hakeem Okunola as Principal Secretary

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Hakeem Okunola as his principal secretary, a statement from the presidency on Sunday confirmed.

Prior to this appointment, Okunola held the position of Head of Civil Service in Lagos State, where he demonstrated a strong track record of administrative excellence.

Okunola’s career is marked by over 25 years of dedicated service and astute administration.

His association with President Bola Tinubu dates back to the latter’s tenure as governor of Lagos State, when Okunola served as his personal assistant.

Read also:Tinubu to swear in newly appointed ministers Monday

During his recent role as the Head of Civil Service in Lagos State, Okunola showcased his commitment to effective governance and public service.

This appointment is seen as a strategic move by President Tinubu, bringing someone with a wealth of experience and a history of collaboration into his inner circle.

Okunola’s appointment is expected to strengthen the efficiency and effectiveness of the president’s office, as he brings his decades-long experience in public administration to bear in his new role as Principal Secretary.

“Hakeem Muri Okunola appointed Principal Secretary to President Tinubu. An astute administrator, former Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos State, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25 years of experience in law and public service to his new role as Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu,” the statement added.

On the same day, President Tinubu nominated Jamila Bio Ibrahim and Ayodele Olawande for Senate confirmation to assume roles within the Ministry of Youth.

“The President has further approved the nomination of Mr. Ayodele Olawande to serve as the Minister of State for Youth, pending his confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim is a young medical doctor and most recently served as the President of the Progressive Young Women Forum (PYWF). She has also served as the Senior Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale said.

Hakeem Muri Okunola appointed Principal Secretary to President Tinubu An astute administrator, former Personal Assistant to President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos state, and recently Head of Civil Service of Lagos State, Hakeem Muri Okunola brings over 25 years of… pic.twitter.com/O13c7ESZOz — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) September 17, 2023