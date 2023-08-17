Tinubu to swear in newly appointed ministers Monday

President Bola Tinubu will swear in his cabinet on Monday, August 21.

The event is scheduled to start at 10:00 am at the State House Conference, Aso villa in Abuja.

The ministers are permitted to bring two guests each, according to a statement signed by Willie Bassey, Director of the Information Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“The swearing-in ceremony by the President is as follows.

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Venue: State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa, Abuja. Time: 10:00 am

“Honourable Ministers to be sworn in are expected to come with two guests each.

“All Honourable Ministers and guests are to be seated by 9:00 am,” part of the statement released on Wednesday read.

List of ministers and their portfolios

Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Minister of State, Defence, Bello Matawalle Minister of Education, Tahir Maman Minister of State, Education, Yusuf Sununu Minister of Housing &Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa

Minister of State, Housing &Urban Development, Abdullahi Gwarzo

Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu

Minister of State, Environment and Ecological Management, Ishak Salako

Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Mairiga Mahmud

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev

Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari

Minister of State, Agriculture, and Food Security, Aliyu Abdullahi

Minister of Interior, Saidu Alkali Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare;

Ali Pate

Minister of State, Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa

Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam Minister of State, Police Affairs, Imaam Sulaiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu Minister of State, Steel Development, U. Maigari Ahmadu

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha

Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental

Affairs, Zephaniah Jisalo

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John Minister of Transportation, Adegboyega Oyetola Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Anite

Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji

Minister of Works, David Umahi Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo

Minister of Youth, Abubakar Momoh Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu

Minister of State, Gas Resources, Ekperipe Ekpo Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy.