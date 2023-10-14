Tinubu appoints Bayo Ononuga as SA information and strategy

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bayo Ononuga Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy

The President also appointed Bulus Yakubu, as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement, said the appointments were part of efforts to prioritise effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries.

He noted that the President approved the appointments of the professionals with prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with.

These are, however, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion:

The President, therefore, wished the new presidential aides well in discharging their duties.