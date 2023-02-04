Tinubu, APC Presidential candidate will get 1.5 m votes in Oyo – Folarin

Teslim Kolawole Folarin, governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 11th March election in Oyo State, has said that the party’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would get between 1.5 million and two million of the total votes in Oyo come February 25.

According to him, “we know Tinubu will win. We want to maximise that. He will get 80 percent of the total votes in Oyo State and our National Assembly members will win.”

Featuring on a guest forum of Oyo State Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Ibadan, the three term Senator said with Tinubu on the ballot, the coast is clear for APC to retain power.

He pointed out that there was a compelling reason for the power shift to South, adding that Tinubu would restructure the country.

“The power shift from North to South, being canvassed by the people, was a compelling issue, and the candidature of Tinubu was right and timely. Tinubu’s victory at the poll would herald desired progress,” he said.

He described Tinubu as the most competent, credible and prepared to lead Nigeria among all the presidential candidates.

While saying that if also elected as governor, he would commit his energy to making Oyo a better state, adding that “it is a wise decision to market Tinubu instead of myself. If Tinubu makes it, I know it is over. His emergence is the icing on the cake. When you have him, you are going to use him.”

Speaking on aftermath of the APC primaries, leading to the exit of Adebayo Adelabu, the Accord Party gubernatorial candidate and others, Folarin, a former Senate leader and the current Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content, said there was no primary election that people would not complain about, stressing that “if the APC primaries or congress were held 100 times, he would still win.”

But he however, said that the window of reconciliation and alliance between him and Adelabu was still open as the February 25 election of the next president of Nigeria would determine the next line of action to dislodge Governor Seyi Makinde.

Alleging that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration in Oyo State merely cajoled the people, said for instance that he (the governor) prioritized motor parks development over education.

He said security was key to developing the economy and “that was why the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi operated with zero tolerance to insecurity. We are going to operate minus zero to insecurity.

“A situation where motor parks and garages are better than schools is unacceptable. We will have minus zero tolerance for insecurity; we will disband the state’s Park Management System (PMS).

The Senator described as illegal and unconstitutional the Park Management System (PMS) introduced by Governor Seyi Makinde

While saying that the introduction of the PMS was alien to the law, he said that the first thing he would do as governor after assuming office in May 2023 was to cancel PMS and re-introduce NURTW because it is the one recognised by the law.

Makinde had few years ago, proscribed the state chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and introduced PMS as its replacement.

He added: “I don’t have any fear over NURTW. They will be generating money for the government. 33 out of 36 in education ranking is bad. 50 schools delisted by WAEC is bad. The first thing is to declare a state of emergency in education and other sectors.

He lamented that a situation where about fifty (50) schools were delisted by West African Examinations Council (WAEC) over examination malpractices does not portray the pacesetter appellation of the state.

The APC candidate who spoke further, explained that one of the things he would do to address the rot in education sector in the state is to declare a state of emergency in education and other sectors.

At the gathering were some APC chieftains among whom are Kehinde Olaosebikan, Sina Alabi and Chairman of the chapel, Raji Adebayo.

“It is only in Oyo State that motor parks and garages are better than schools. A situation where motor parks and garages are better than schools is unacceptable.”