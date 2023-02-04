My mission is to rescue Nigeria from shackles of backwardness, says Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, has said that his mission to become the president of Nigeria was to rescue the country from the shackles of backwardness and set it on the path of progress.

Obi made the declaration Friday, during a town-hall meeting with businessmen and other stakeholders in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State.

He urged Aba business community to vote for him and other candidates of his party, noting that Labour Party holds the promise of a new Nigeria.

Obi explained that his journey to the presidency is aimed at restoring the glory of Nigeria and save it from people, who have no business in governance.

He regretted that poor governance has resulted in creating more poor people than the nation had before the present administration.

He also noted that the stealing going on in the oil sector has set the nation backward financially and taken it off the course of development.

Obi recounted the losses arising from uncultivated portions of land in rich agricultural states, because of security challenges in Nigeria.

He promised to fix the challenges that corruption and other maladies had caused Nigeria when voted into office.

He also promised that Aba’s productive capacity, which has dwindled remarkably, due to poor infrastructure, will be rekindled.

Alex Otti, the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Abia, stated that the people of Aba know that the party came to reclaim Nigeria and to move it forward from consumption to production.

He promised that if voted into power that Labour Party would ensure that the people live in comfort and harmony.