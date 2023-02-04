NANS, youths endorse Oluyole female lawmaker for 2nd term

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has endorsed Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, House of Representatives member, as their preferred candidate for the Oluyole Federal Constituency.

The students’ body led by Akinteye Obatunde Afeez, national vice president, external affairs, on Thursday stormed the Ajinde, Ibadan residence of the Oluyole Federal Representative, who is seeking a second term, to express support for her re-election.

Speaking on behalf of others, Akinteye, while reeling out Akande-Sadipe’s achievements, said the students’ body has been watching her antecedents closely for years.

He commended her love for education, saying through her office, she has helped several students in the Diaspora.

Speaking on why NANS pitched its tent with Akande-Sadipe, Akinteye said, “She has built different school facilities in Oluyole Federal Constituency that have provided good learning environment for pupils. Recently, she presented a bill to make JAMB valid for three years; she is a thoughtful woman”.

Akinteye urged her to put more efforts in effectively developing the students’ constituency, saying youths and students in the constituency are committed to voting for her.

The other students who took turns to speak, unanimously, declared support for Tolulope Akande-Sadipe based on her performance in the House of Representatives in Abuja.

The leadership of the students’ union during the visit also presented a Certificate of Endorsement to the House of Representatives member.

Akande-Sadipe, in her response, expressed delight over the endorsement, saying the gathering was about the future of Oluyole.

According to her, “I want to thank NANS leadership for coming out to validate this God blessed mandate. My team and I are just starting. The agenda for a better Oluyole Federal Constituency is still on track. We will commit more into education, in Oluyole Federal Constituency.”

She promised not to take the endorsement for granted, adding that in her little way, she will support education and give pupils conducive environment to learn.