Nigeria needs vibrant judiciary – Governor Bello

Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi State, has said that what Nigeria presently needs now is a vibrant judiciary.

Bello stated this on Friday at the swearing in of Justice Josiah Majebi as substantive Chief Judge of Kogi State, adding that his administration will continue to do its best at putting the judiciary in its rightful position.

“We can accomplish more with determination and courage in the quest for an egalitarian society,” the governor said.

He also said that the Chief Judge is a product of due process, explaining that his inauguration followed the approval of the National Judicial Council.

“He has the experience, character and education to occupy the office following his cognate experience”.

Muhammed Sani, (SAN), State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, who was represented by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Abeeb Abdullahi, described the governor as the best in the history of the state.

He also disclosed that the recent naming of Governor Yahaya Bello as one of the six performing governors by the president was justifiable as seen in the development programmes.

He expressed appreciation to the House of Assembly for prompt confirmation of the appointment of the Chief Judge.

Justice Josiah Majebi in his response said his vision is to ensure judicial integrity, adding that a council of judges has been instituted along others to achieve set objectives in the state judiciary.

Justice Majebi also said he has established some directorates and units as well as welfare initiatives for staff.

He commended the governor, the national judicial council and other stakeholders for their support, assuring that first line judicial service will not be compromised under his leadership.

Justice Josiah Majebi was appointed acting chief judge on June 27, 2022.