Tight security at mini palace as police chase hunters guarding Sanusi

Local hunters and vigilante operatives who had been guarding the Kano Emir’s palace (Gidan Rumfa) have deserted the palace. The state police command has now assumed responsibility for security at the palace.

Local hunters and vigilantes had been providing security since the appointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano.

However, recent checks by journalists revealed that these security providers were nowhere to be found. Instead, police vehicles now occupy various sections of the palace.

The return of Sanusi to Gidan Rumfa was reportedly a hurried plan due to privileged information about the embattled 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, intending to reclaim the palace. Sanusi was escorted into the palace at around 2 a.m. by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other government officials to prevent Bayero’s return.

Interestingly, Bayero has relocated to the Nassarawa mini palace, where he continues to observe traditional rites.

While Bayero enjoys security provided by the police, military, and Civil Defense, Sanusi relies on local hunters and vigilantes mobilised from the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.