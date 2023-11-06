Third Mainland Bridge: Take alternative routes, FG tells motorists as repair work begins

The federal government has told motorists using Third Mainland Bridge to take alternative routes to their destinations as repair work on the bridge begins today, Monday, November 6, 2023.

Olukorede Kesha, Federal Controller of Works in Lagos gave the advice at a World Press Conference on Sunday.

Kesha said that the Adekunle exit ramp of the bridge would be closed to traffic at 9am for two weeks of rehabilitation before moving on to other places.

She stated that the Adekunle section of the Bridge has four ramps with a convergence point and that all of the ramps would be repaired in five weeks.

Read also: Lagos notifies motorists of Oworonshoki-Adekunle, other roads closure, names alternative routes

She explained that the sensitization was important to guide motorists by ensuring that the bridge was open and free for useb with the exception of those who wanted to connect Adekunle through the bridge.

“We are here to sensitise Lagosians on the forthcoming closure of Third Mainland Bridge on Monday, November 6, by 9am; the two access ramps to Adekunle will be closed to traffic.

Read also: Third mainland bridge sections to shut down for 5 weeks — FG

“What that means is that if you are coming from Iyana Oworo, you can go straight. And if you are heading to Lagos Island, the bridge is still free for you.

“You can use it straight to the Island but peradventure you are going to Adekunle, you will not be able to do that if you are coming from Iyana Oworo,” she said.

The controller stated that motorists entering Lagos Island via the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway/Toll Gate/Ogudu axis will be unable to access Adekunle/Ebute-Metta via the Third Mainland Bridge.

To avoid congestion on the bridge, Kesha recommended that motorists should take alternative routes such as Carter Bridge, Gbagada, Ikorodu Road, Ojota, and Funsho Williams Avenue.

She confirmed that signages as well as billboards, had already been placed on strategic locations, and that traffic authorities would be on ground to assist vehicles.

According to her, signages had already been placed at strategic locations, in addition to billboards, while traffic officials would be on ground to help motorists.

Read also: Federal Government to allocate N15b for Third Mainland Bridge repairs

During the repair period, she advised motorists and other road users to be patient and observe traffic regulations.

She repeated earlier pronouncements on the scope of work made by David Umahi, the Minister of Works, which included resurfacing the entire bridge, replacing expansion joints, and installing solar lighting, among other things.

The controller promised that all vandalised roadway furniture, including guard rails, would be replaced. She urged the people to be diligent in reporting vandals who were harming communal assets.