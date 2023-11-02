Lagos notifies motorists of Oworonshoki-Adekunle, other roads closure, names alternative routes

The Lagos State government has announced a five-week roads closure and traffic diversions around Oworonshoki-Adekunle and Lagos Island axis, beginning from 7am on Monday, November 6, 2023.

This, according to a statement by the state’s ministry of transportation, is to enable the state carry out palliative work on the Oworonshoki-Adekunle and Lagos Island (Adeniji Adele)-Adekunle ramps.

The statement explains that the repair work will begin with the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos-Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.

Alternative routes

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation has, therefore, advised that while the two ramps remained closed, motorists should explore alternative routes already mapped out for them.

The commissioner said that motorists from Lagos Island heading to Ebute Meta would be diverted to Ilubirin to connect Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) to link Iddo inwards Otto/Oyingbo axis and access Herbert Macaulay Way to link their desired destinations.

For motorists coming from Victoria Island, he said, the way to go was through Bonny Camp to Onikan Marina Bridge, Apongbon to Eko Bridge, Costain to Apapa Road, Railway Compound to Alagomeji, Glover Road to Apena Junction, and Herbert Macaulay Way to reach their destinations.

Osiyemi said that motorists wishing to travel through Adekunle to Ebute- Meta from Lagos- Ibadan axis were to use either of two alternative routes.

The first route is for motorists coming from Motorways. These will be diverted to Ikorodu Road (Ojota, Anthony, Onipanu, Fadeyi) and Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way to continue their journeys.

The second route is for motorists from Gbagada who can go through Anthony Interchange to link Ikorodu Road inwards Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way and link their desired destinations.

For motorists from Apapa-Oshodi Expressway wishing to link Ebute-Meta, the commissioner advised them to link Oshodi Bridge to Town Planning Way to Ikorodu Road and then link their various destinations

He assured the motoring public that adequate traffic and security personnel would be deployed to the construction zones and the various alternative routes/critical point, pleading that motorists should, on their part, cooperate with these personnel, exercise patience and observe safety measures during the palliative work on the affected roads.

Though the federal government has shifted the beginning of the repair work on the Third Mainland Bridge to the same Monday, November 6, Osiyemi assured further that the entire stretch of the Bridge inward and outward would be open for travel during this period as only the Adekunle ramp would be affected.